Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Decreases By 63.2%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.57. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.0328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

