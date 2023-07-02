Short Interest in Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Rises By 214.3%

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NURPF stock opened at C$8.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.31. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$2.40 and a 52-week high of C$9.52.
Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neuren Pharmaceuticals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.