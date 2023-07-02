Short Interest in Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Rises By 214.3%

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NURPF stock opened at C$8.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.31. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$2.40 and a 52-week high of C$9.52.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

