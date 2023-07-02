Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Decreases By 62.5%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,206,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 100.8% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 52,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth $149,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

