Short Interest in Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Rises By 71.4%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Orca Energy Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ORXGF opened at $3.93 on Friday. Orca Energy Group has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.
Orca Energy Group Company Profile
