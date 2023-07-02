Short Interest in Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Rises By 71.4%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Orca Energy Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ORXGF opened at $3.93 on Friday. Orca Energy Group has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo block located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

