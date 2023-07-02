Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Increases By 71.4%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Via Renewables Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIASP opened at $11.83 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7399 per share. This is a positive change from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.03%.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

