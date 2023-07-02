Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Expands By 71.4%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $41.53 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $46.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.