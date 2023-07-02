Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Rises By 71.4%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Winland Trading Up 0.5 %
WELX stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.
Winland Company Profile
