Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Rises By 71.4%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Winland Trading Up 0.5 %

WELX stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Get Winland alerts:

Winland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.