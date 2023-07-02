Short Interest in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Rises By 86.1%

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the May 31st total of 881,100 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

YS Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ YS opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45. YS Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

Institutional Trading of YS Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in YS Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $546,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in YS Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,203,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in YS Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in YS Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $2,571,000. Finally, Snow Lake Management LP bought a new stake in YS Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $2,899,000. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and Shingles.

