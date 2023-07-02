SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Up 7.5%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 3,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 26,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.