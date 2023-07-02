Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Down 63.8% in June

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGAPY opened at $18.63 on Friday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

