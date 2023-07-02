Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optas LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,999,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

MSFT opened at $340.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.39. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

