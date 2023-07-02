Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Down 2.7%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.59 and last traded at $47.68. Approximately 39,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 345,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $189,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,391.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 814,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,361,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $189,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,391.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,432 shares of company stock worth $5,200,693. 40.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

