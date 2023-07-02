SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.63. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 3,922,585 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a market cap of $987.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 820,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 11,666 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $42,697.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,145.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 820,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 602,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

