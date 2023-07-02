Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 466,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 171,818 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 56,258 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 251,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 461,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

