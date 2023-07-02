S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $405.65

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $405.65 and last traded at $402.18, with a volume of 115090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $395.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.10 and a 200-day moving average of $356.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,146.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $5,267,000. Bradley Mark J. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 8,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

