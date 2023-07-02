SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.63

Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.63 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 11978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $767.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

(Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.