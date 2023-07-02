SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Short Interest Down 62.4% in June

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the May 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPXXF opened at $8.00 on Friday. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.

Get SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge alerts:

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market, Corporate Market, Leasing, and Markets segments. The company offers mortgage, car, vehicle, and other loan related services. It also offers vehicle, home, travel, personal, and pet insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.