SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 252,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 102,777 shares.The stock last traded at $41.04 and had previously closed at $40.76.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

