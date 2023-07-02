SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTIFree Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,743,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 6,930,975 shares.The stock last traded at $28.25 and had previously closed at $28.28.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.