SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,743,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 6,930,975 shares.The stock last traded at $28.25 and had previously closed at $28.28.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.