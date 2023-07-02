SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,529,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 4,920,618 shares.The stock last traded at $29.64 and had previously closed at $29.61.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 264.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

