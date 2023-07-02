SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,059,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 3,696,198 shares.The stock last traded at $28.79 and had previously closed at $28.78.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 200,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,122,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,944 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 877.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 48,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,869.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,587,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,057 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

