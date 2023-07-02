SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 147,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 92,296 shares.The stock last traded at $42.92 and had previously closed at $42.46.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $937.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFIV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

