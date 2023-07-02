SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 37,200 shares.The stock last traded at $34.40 and had previously closed at $34.01.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a market cap of $519.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 104,682.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,590,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,196,000 after buying an additional 16,574,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,248,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,793,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 482,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 421,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 122,569 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

