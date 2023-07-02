Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPBFree Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $78.05 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $84.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -118.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPBFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $729.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

