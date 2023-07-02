Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in June

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 393,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Sphere 3D by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D Price Performance

NASDAQ ANY opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.30.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 2,349.75% and a negative return on equity of 177.15%.

(Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.