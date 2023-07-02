Spinnaker Trust Sells 7,348 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,127 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.18.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $340.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.74 and a 200 day moving average of $280.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

