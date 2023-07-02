Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,937 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Splunk by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

Splunk stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.61. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.87 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

Splunk Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.