State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 22.8% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.2 %

CAH opened at $94.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 113.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.