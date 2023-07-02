State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $183.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $186.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.