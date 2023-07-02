State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 103,025 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Targa Resources by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $76.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.04. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

