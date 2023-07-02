State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

