State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.11 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Rogers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Rogers by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Rogers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rogers by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rogers news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $161.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.26 and its 200 day moving average is $147.99. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $271.12.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $243.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROG shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

