State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Nordson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $248.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $195.28 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.