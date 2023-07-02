State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Bio-Techne by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bio-Techne by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after buying an additional 29,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $81.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.13. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

