State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,063,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $963,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 290,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,101,000 after purchasing an additional 201,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,749.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 177,571 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,940 shares of company stock valued at $21,993,962 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity Price Performance

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $184.53 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.45.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.