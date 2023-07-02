State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

