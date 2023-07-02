State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,300 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,813 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 309.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 597,487 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 451,584 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 40.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the airline’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.