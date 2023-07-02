State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,116 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,883,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,239 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

