State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 467 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $94.81 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AAON. StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

