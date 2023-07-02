State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 818 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,859,000 after acquiring an additional 449,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,494,000 after acquiring an additional 221,524 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 830,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,600,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,317,000 after acquiring an additional 383,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,834,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,136,000 after acquiring an additional 395,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.