State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 97 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL opened at $416.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

