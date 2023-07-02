State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

LNT opened at $52.48 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

