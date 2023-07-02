Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average is $108.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

