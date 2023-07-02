Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Short Interest Up 210.2% in June

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,500 shares, a growth of 210.2% from the May 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 441.3 days.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $50.83.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.