Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.51

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$67.51 and last traded at C$67.35, with a volume of 44314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.20.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$711.85 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 4.571733 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.