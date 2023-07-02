Steph & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Steph & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.