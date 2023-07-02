STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,222,000 after buying an additional 146,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,177,000 after buying an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,660,000 after buying an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,092,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STERIS Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

STE stock opened at $224.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.54. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $227.36.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.