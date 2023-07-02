Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $32.69 on Friday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

(Free Report

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.