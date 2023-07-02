StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StoneBridge Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Free Report) by 520.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

StoneBridge Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of StoneBridge Acquisition stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

