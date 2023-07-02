Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $306.93

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $306.93 and last traded at $306.23, with a volume of 70399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $301.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

